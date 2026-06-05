Spain Women Close In On World Cup Qualification After Thrashing England 4-0

MENAFN - IANS) Mallorca (Spain), June 6 (IANS) Spain's women's football team took a major step toward direct qualification for next summer's World Cup in Brazil with a 4-0 win over England at Mallorca Son Moix Stadium on Friday.

Now level on 12 points with England, Spain will be able to secure a place in Brazil without a play-off with a victory over Iceland on Tuesday.

England beat Spain 1-0 at Wembley in their first qualifying game but with head-to-head goals decisive if the two teams finish level on points, Spain knew it needed to win by two goals or more in Friday's match to leapfrog the English in the qualifying group.

The host opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Patri Guijarro won the ball in midfield and her long-range shot took a big deflection, leaving England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton with no chance.

Hampton then denied Alexia Putellas and Vicky Lopez, but could not prevent Putellas from doubling the lead in the 37th minute following a neat pass from Mariona Caldentey.

"Of course it hurts," England women head coach Wiegman said in her post-match press conference. "I hoped for a totally different game. I expected a tight game, a very competitive game. But there was a difference tonight.

"We wanted to press high in moments, but they played straight over our press and even if we dropped a little bit, they would play.

"They got their first goal which was a deflection, we lost the ball where you don't want to lose it. After that, we didn't get any momentum.

"We were really struggling to keep the ball and find longer passes, or play it in behind. They played really well, and we didn't play so well.

"We were really struggling to keep compact without the ball, even in our own half.

"What I'm trying to do now is think what caused this. What went really wrong, did we execute our game plan really well? I don't think so. Caused by ourselves but also by Spain.

"I'm frustrated and very disappointed but so are the players. It hurts because we have lost a couple of times but never by more than one goal."

Spain should have extended the lead before halftime but Lopez and Salma Paralluelo mishandled a two-on-one counter. Esme Morgan produced a vital block.

The second half continued in the same pattern, with Spain's press forcing errors and England unable to create chances. Putellas scored her second in the 55th minute, reacting quickly to tuck home after her initial effort was cleared off the line.

Aitana Bonmati, returning from the ankle injury she suffered in February, quickly made an impact by setting up Claudia Pina for Spain's fourth, rounding off a thoroughly convincing victory.