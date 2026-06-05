Rentomojo TV Rentals Rise Across Mumbai In 2026 As Young Professionals And Short-Term Renters Reconsider The Prohibitive Cost Of Television Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is growing across Mumbai's key rental hubs as young professionals and short-term tenants weigh ₹699 monthly television rental plans against ₹40,000 ownership costs, citing relocation flexibility, bundled servicing and protection from rapid electronics depreciation as key decision factors.

Bangalore, India, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television rental is climbing across Mumbai through 2026, with monthly plans starting near ₹699 emerging as the response to the cost and depreciation of buying a TV for a short tenancy in the country's most expensive housing market. Rental platforms operating in the city, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand concentrate across Andheri, Powai, Bandra, Goregaon, Malad and Thane - a pattern shaped less by lifestyle preference than by the city's high rents, small flats and frequent tenant churn. To learn more visit

The shift reflects a constraint specific to Mumbai. With rents among the highest in India and tenancies that rarely run beyond a year or two, committing capital to a television that has to be moved or sold at the end of a short stay is increasingly hard to justify. A mid-to-large smart TV bought new can run to ₹40,000 before delivery is factored in, and once a tenant relocates, resale recovery in practice rarely crosses a fraction of that figure - electronics depreciate steeply the moment they leave the store, and a screen bought for a short tenancy is typically worth a small fraction of its price by the time the lease ends.

Relocation economics are particularly acute in a city where moving large items up narrow staircases and lifts is difficult and costly. A television is fragile and prone to transit damage, and an owned unit either moves at the tenant's risk or sells at a heavy discount. Rental shifts that burden: plans bundle delivery, wall-mounting, servicing and free relocation within the city, and the unit returns at the end of the lease rather than becoming a moving-day liability. For renters in older buildings where maneuvering a large screen is a genuine challenge, the fact that the platform handles installation, servicing and eventual collection is often as decisive as the rent itself.

The ₹40,000 television ownership outlay versus a ₹699/month rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among Mumbai's project-bound households, particularly among short-to-medium-term renters in the suburbs.

There is also a technology dimension specific to televisions that shapes the decision. Screen technology and smart features turn over quickly, and an owned set bought today is dated within a few years while the buyer absorbs the full loss. Rental plans span screen sizes from compact bedroom units suited to smaller suburban flats to large living-room formats, and allow tenants to upgrade between tenures, which lets a household access current technology without paying for obsolescence. In a city where flat sizes vary widely between moves, the ability to match the screen to the room - and to change it when the next flat is larger or smaller - is a practical advantage that ownership cannot offer.

Once the decision to rent is made, the operational terms are what tenants examine next. Delivery and wall-mounting are typically completed within a few working days of an order, which matters in a city where move-in dates are tight and overlapping leases are expensive. Minimum tenures are set at the plan level, security deposits are refundable against the condition of the returned unit, and most plans allow a tenant to step up to a larger screen or a newer model mid-tenure rather than being locked into the original choice. Rentomojo, which operates across 22 cities and counts more than 227,000 live subscribers per its March 2026 DRHP, handles installation, servicing and eventual collection on its television plans, with free in-city relocation included - the kind of full-service handling that carries particular weight in older buildings where moving a large screen is itself the difficulty. The combination of installation in a difficult building, servicing without a separate call-out cost, and the option to upgrade without reselling an old set is frequently what moves a Mumbai renter from buying toward renting.

For tenants weighing the decision, the logic turns less on cost alone than on optionality. The future of a posting, a team or a city is rarely fixed when a lease is signed, and committing capital to electronics that lose most of their value on exit narrows a renter's room to move. Television rental in high-churn rental neighbourhoods is increasingly positioned as a way to keep a home fully equipped while preserving the flexibility that Mumbai's housing turnover demands.

Television rental forms part of a broader shift toward the appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of ownership is increasingly weighed against flexible subscription alternatives. For a renting population defined by short tenure horizons, the equipped, serviced and reversible rented home is becoming the default rather than the compromise, and the economics of relocation make that less a preference than a calculation. For more information, visit

This press release references pricing and market patterns drawn from publicly available materials and platform information current as of the date of publication. Figures are indicative and subject to change.

Attachment

Rent Smart TV from Rentomojo in Mumbai

CONTACT: +91 1800 102 6601... Rentomojo Private Limited B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace, WJ88+69V BMTC Complex, Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068