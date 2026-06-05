Trump Signs Major AI Directive For National Security Framework

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 6 (IANS) President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping national security directive designed to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across the US military and intelligence community, calling for faster deployment of advanced AI systems while establishing new rules on oversight, security and accountability.

The National Security Presidential Memorandum creates what the White House described as a framework to place the most advanced AI capabilities in the hands of American warfighters and intelligence professionals while ensuring their responsible use.

According to the White House, the memorandum directs the national security enterprise to "accelerate AI adoption to meet surging demand, adapt the best commercial and open-source technologies for mission use, assure that fielded systems are robust, steerable, controllable, and preserve clear lines of accountability under the Constitutional chain of command."

The administration said the directive is intended to strengthen US national security capabilities by rapidly onboarding advanced AI models from multiple vendors, expanding secure computing infrastructure and increasing access to technical talent.

In the memorandum, Trump said artificial intelligence "will be among the most transformative technologies to national security in the history of the United States."

"When adopted appropriately, AI can help protect our warfighters during peacetime and on the battlefield, enable precise operations that minimise harm to civilians, and ensure the United States continues to maintain technical overmatch against our adversaries and strategic competitors."

The directive establishes four guiding pillars for AI adoption across the national security enterprise: adoption, adaptation, assurance and accountability.

Under the policy, national security agencies are instructed to accelerate deployment of AI technologies, adapt commercial and open-source systems for government missions, ensure systems are reliable and secure, and maintain human accountability for decisions involving AI.

The memorandum states that the national security enterprise shall ensure that "no commercial entity or adversary possesses the capability to prevent use of, disable or degrade, or materially modify without Federal Government knowledge and approval, an AI system that our men and women depend on for their missions."

Trump also directed the Secretary of War to issue an updated directive on autonomy in weapon systems within 90 days. The guidance will be reviewed annually to keep pace with advances in AI technology.

The White House said the memorandum calls for the creation of an AI National Security Strategic Reserve of non-governmental experts and directs agencies to strengthen partnerships with private-sector companies to secure cutting-edge American AI technologies.

The administration said AI technologies used by national security agencies would not be employed to "censor free speech, embed ideological bias, or conduct unauthorised or unlawful surveillance activities."

"The use of AI by the national security enterprise must always be consistent with United States civil liberties and protections afforded by the Constitution and laws and regulations safeguarding the privacy of American citizens," the memorandum states.

The memorandum rescinds and replaces National Security Memorandum-25 issued during the Biden administration. The White House said the previous framework burdened AI adoption with unnecessary bureaucracy and created dependence on single vendors.

The directive comes as governments worldwide seek to integrate artificial intelligence into military, intelligence and cybersecurity operations. The United States has increasingly identified AI as a critical technology area with implications for national security, economic competitiveness and strategic rivalry.