Undersung Surrealist Maria Martins's Market Is Finally Catching Up

MENAFN - USA Art News) Maria Martins's long-overlooked Surrealist sculpture has just forced the market to take a harder look at her legacy.

At Rago Arts on May 14, the Brazilian artist's bronze Impossible (1946) sold for $3.17 million with fees, setting a new auction record for Martins and vastly surpassing its $150,000 to $200,000 presale estimate. The result is especially striking because Martins has remained a comparatively quiet presence in the market despite a career that moved across continents and mediums.

Martins died in 1973, but her path to Surrealism was unusually cosmopolitan. She studied music in Rio de Janeiro, sculpture in Paris, and ceramics in Kyoto before moving to New York in 1939, when her second husband was appointed Brazil's ambassador to the United States. In New York, she joined the expatriate artist community, studied with cubist sculptor Jacques Lipschitz, and began an eight-year affair with Marcel Duchamp.

That biography has often overshadowed the work itself. Lauren Bradley, director at Rago Arts, said Martins has long been known to serious collectors, but less visible to the broader public, in part because much of her work remains in private hands and because she is often discussed through Duchamp rather than on her own terms. The auction result suggests that imbalance may be starting to shift.

The numbers point to a thin market with sudden momentum. Only 22 Martins works have appeared at auction since 2003, according to the Artnet Price Database, and three were bought in. Twelve sold in 2025 alone, but they totaled just $337,676. Martins's previous auction record was Untitled (1950), which Sotheby's sold for $329,000 in 2014 from the collection of the late Mexican tycoon Lorenzo Zambrano.

Impossible has long been considered Martins's most important sculpture. Three versions are known to exist, including examples at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro and New York's MoMA. The Rago Arts example is thought to be the earliest. On the day of the sale, it drew a dozen phone bidders, nine absentee bidders, and three online bidders in a six-minute contest.

For a sculptor who has often been treated as a footnote to Surrealism, the result may prove more than a record. It could become a marker of broader reassessment, one that places Martins's sculpture at the center of the story rather than the margins.