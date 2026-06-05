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Ombudsman Lubinets Meets With Russia's New Human Rights Commissioner

Ombudsman Lubinets Meets With Russia's New Human Rights Commissioner


2026-06-05 10:36:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Lubinets announced the meeting on Facebook.

“Together with the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, we discussed a number of important issues and are, in effect, beginning our work from a clean slate,” Lubinets said.

He noted that, since diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia do not exist, the two sides agreed on a working format of cooperation involving the exchange of official documents related to civil-law matters in response to requests submitted by citizens to their respective institutions.

Lubinets thanked Lantratova for what he described as a constructive dialogue.

He also expressed special gratitude to“all colleagues and institutions involved in the daily work of bringing our heroes and heroines home.”

In addition, Lubinets thanked Iryna Kostevych and the Belarusian side for their role in organizing the meeting.

“I would also like to thank Iryna Anatoliivna Kostevych and the Belarusian side, who played an important role in arranging this meeting, for their assistance and coordination,” he said.

Read also: Ukraine brings home 10 young people from Russian-controlled areas

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's State Duma appointed Lantratova as Human Rights Commissioner on May 14. Ukrainian authorities have accused her of involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

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