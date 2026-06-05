Street Capital Inc. Announces Resignation Of Tabitha Fritz
June 05, 2026 6:44 PM EDT | Source: Street Capital Inc.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Street Capital Inc. (the " Company ") announces that, effective May 28, 2026, Tabitha Fritz has resigned from her position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee. The Company thanks Ms. Fritz for her contributions and service and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
About Street Capital Inc.
The Company is a Canadian company focused on identifying and evaluating assets to provide shareholders long-term value. Previously, the Company produced and sold cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Chris Savoie
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 1-833-420-7396
Email: ...
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Source: Street Capital Inc.
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