Russian Shahed-Type Drone Brings FPV Drones Into Central Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in his address, Ukrinform reports.

"Recently, we have all felt a change in the security situation in Zaporizhzhia. Our military is destroying the enemy's logistics in the temporarily occupied territory, on the front line, and is not allowing the enemy to advance on the Zaporizhzhia front line. That is why the enemy is trying to use tactics of intimidation of civilians and terror of the regional center," he said.

He said that in recent months, the enemy has improved some types of weapons. "Yesterday it used a Shahed that brought FPV drones into the city center and simply randomly dropped them on civilian targets," Fedorov said.

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According to him, several times a day the authorities hold meetings together with the military. At present, 100% of military requests for countering enemy FPV drones in the regional center, according to Fedorov, have been met.

"Today a meeting was held with all representatives, both of military command, security forces, and representatives of critical infrastructure. Training of personnel will be carried out to counter possible FPV drones that may appear in the city. Also, some critical infrastructure facilities will be protected with anti-drone nets. Our task is not to allow the enemy to shell the regional center," Fedorov said.

He added that the enemy launched 54 FPV drones at Zaporizhzhia yesterday alone, of which eight reached their targets.

It was previously reported that a drone hit a trolleybus traveling along the city's central avenue. People managed to leave the vehicle. The drone detonated after falling to the ground.

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