India Rejects Polls In Gilgit-Baltistan

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– India said on Thursday it had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over Islamabad's plans to hold elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, reiterating its claim that the region is part of Indian territory and accusing Pakistan of attempting to alter the status of areas under its control.

Pakistan is scheduled to hold general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on June 7 in the mountainous region that India claims as part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

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In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi had conveyed its objections to Islamabad and reaffirmed its position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

“The government of India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter's plans to hold 'general elections' to the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly', in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, scheduled for June 7,” the ministry said.

India said the region formed part of its territory following what it described as the“complete, legal and irrevocable accession” of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947.

The statement also accused Pakistan of seeking to divert attention from conditions in the region through the electoral exercise.

“The government of India further emphasised that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan,” the MEA said.

India reiterated its longstanding opposition to any administrative or political measures undertaken by Pakistan in territories claimed by New Delhi.

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“The government of India categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate,” the statement added.

The dispute over Gilgit-Baltistan forms part of the broader territorial disagreement between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region, which both countries claim in full but administer in parts.

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Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have remained strained over Kashmir since their partition in 1947, with both sides frequently exchanging diplomatic protests over developments in territories under each other's control.

Pakistan has not immediately responded to India's latest statement. Islamabad has previously rejected New Delhi's claims over Gilgit-Baltistan and maintained that the people of the region have the right to determine their political future.

The planned elections come amid continuing tensions between the two countries over Kashmir and related territorial issues.