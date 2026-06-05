PM Modi Highlights Surat's Cleanliness Drive, Development Push After Launching Major Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Surat's residents for their continued efforts to improve cleanliness and civic participation after inaugurating and launching major infrastructure and development projects worth around Rs 18,800 crore in the city.

In a post on social media platform X following his visit, PM Modi described Surat as“more than a city” and said its character was reflected in the energy and determination of its people.

“It is a delight to have been in Surat and to inaugurate key development works. I have always believed that Surat is more than a city...it is a spirit. This spirit is seen in the dynamism of the people here,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the city's transformation over the years, PM Modi noted that Surat, once associated with a devastating plague outbreak, had become known nationally for its cleanliness standards.“A city that was once known for a massive plague is now known for cleanliness,” he said.

The Prime Minister said local efforts to improve sanitation had continued despite the city's achievements in the field.

“What is noteworthy is that the recent strides in cleanliness have not made the people of Surat complacent. On the contrary, they are working even harder to boost Swachhata,” he wrote.

PM Modi said he had been informed that residents had participated in numerous cleanliness campaigns in the days leading up to World Environment Day.

“I was told that over the last few days, people of Surat took part in many cleanliness drives. I applaud all those who joined such efforts,” he added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for a series of projects spanning road connectivity, power infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial development in Surat.

The projects are valued at around Rs 18,800 crore and are aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic growth in South Gujarat.

Among the key projects launched during the visit were major packages of the eight-lane access-controlled Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of critical stretches of National Highway 56, a project expected to strengthen connectivity in tribal regions and improve access to the Statue of Unity.

Before attending the public function, the Prime Minister visited the Hazira industrial area in Surat, where he reviewed ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.

PM Modi also referred to the recent local body elections in Surat, saying it was his first visit to the city since the polls in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory.

“This is also my first visit to Surat after the local body elections in which the BJP received a resounding mandate from the people. These continued blessings give us strength to keep working hard to fulfil people's aspirations,” he said.

The Surat programme formed part of the Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman on World Environment Day, during which he also inaugurated and launched development projects in Daman.