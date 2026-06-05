Eritrea: Seminar To Nationals In The Hague

Mr. Negassi Kassa, Eritrea's Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, conducted a seminar for nationals in The Hague, the Netherlands, on 31 May.

At the seminar, Ambassador Negassi provided an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments, and called on nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Ambassador Negassi further noted that in this volatile time, Eritrea is focused on implementing development programs, ensuring its internal peace and stability, as well as making its modest contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Kibreab Tewolde, head of Consular Affairs, also provided a briefing on the efforts being exerted to provide timely and efficient consular services.

Commending the participation of nationals in the Netherlands in national affairs, Mr. Isak Minasie, head of Public and Community Affairs, called for strengthening contributions to the boarding school projects.

The participants expressed conviction to strengthen unity and participation in national affairs.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.