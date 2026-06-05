ANGOTIC / Key word(s): Conference

Digital transformation journey takes centre stage at ANGOTIC 2026

05.06.2026 / 18:48 CET/CEST

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In Luanda, ANGOTIC 2026 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants and visitors, including prominent international political figures, global ICT industry leaders, national and international exhibiting companies LUANDA, Angola, June 5, 2026/APO Group/ – The sixth edition of ANGOTIC – International Information and Communication Technologies Forum ( ) – will take place in Luanda at the Talatona Convention Centre on 11, 12 and 13 June 2026 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). Under the theme“On the Road to Digital Transformation”, a slogan that was neither randomly chosen nor defined by chance, the event seeks to highlight the achievements attained by the Angolan Government in recent years. These achievements are based on the strengthening, improvement and expansion of ICT infrastructure, including ANGOSAT-2 and the National Space Programme, the National Broadband Network Project, the expansion and reinforcement of fibre-optic networks, particularly the 2Africa submarine cable, the implementation of the INAMET modernisation programme, Digital Terrestrial Television, and more recently, the commissioning of the Government Data Centre and Cloud Platform. These and other initiatives have facilitated and expanded access to telecommunications and information technology services for citizens, while encouraging operators to continuously develop solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals. ANGOTIC presents itself as an international platform for fostering and strengthening relationships, bringing together exhibitions of products and services based on the innovative capacity of operators, presentations and debates on current ICT-related topics and challenges. It also serves as a privileged venue for training and capacity-building initiatives, the launch of new products and services, the strengthening of relationships among operators through the signing of agreements and business meetings, as well as the promotion of Angolan culture. At ANGOTIC, and in response to the needs identified by both the organisers and the market, participants will find, in addition to the activities already mentioned above, the Startup Zone and the Kids Zone, both of which will offer a vibrant daily programme of activities and experiences. The Startup Zone, designed under an inclusive and integrated 360-degree concept, comprises the Entrepreneurship Support Centre, Investment Centre, Artificial Intelligence for Business Training Room, Digital Payments Hub, and a Hackathon focused on Artificial Intelligence and Space Technology. At the Entrepreneurship Support Centre, companies and participants will be able to explore and experience all the stages involved in establishing a business, from the business idea itself to financing, feasibility studies, company registration through the One-Stop Business Registration Office (Guiché Único da Empresa), logo and branding development, INAPEM certification, and trademark and patent registration through IAPI. Also within the Startup Zone, at the 360° Stage, all startups and companies participating in the event will have the opportunity to obtain INAPEM certification through the Entrepreneurship Support Centre, enabling them to benefit from advantages such as tax exemptions and eligibility to participate in public tenders. At the Investment Centre, investment solutions for businesses, micro-enterprises and entrepreneurs will be available, as well as access to microcredit opportunities. The Digital Payments Hub will facilitate partnerships with Pay4All for the integration of payment solutions through references, Multicaixa, Multicaixa Express and e-Kwanza into a single platform within 24 hours. The area will also feature the INAPEM business incubator (TWENDY). The Kids Zone, a family-oriented space aimed at children, teenagers, young people, students, teachers, partners, companies and institutional visitors, among others, will feature the following key activities during this edition of ANGOTIC:

Kids Tech Academy – electronics and programming for children;

ITEL Creator Studio – podcasting, vector photography and digital content creation;

Robotics Arena – robotics workshops, assembly and demonstrations;

Future Careers Zone – immersive experiences focused on the professions of the future;

Immersive Tech Lab – virtual and augmented reality experiences;

STEM Simulation Lab – simulated science and technology experiments;

E-Sports Learning Zone – educationally guided digital gaming activities;

Electric Mobility Track – electric vehicles developed by students;

ITEL Brand Store – institutional products and merchandise; Student Innovation Gallery – exhibition of 12 technological projects developed by ITEL students. In Luanda, ANGOTIC 2026 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants and visitors, including prominent international political figures, global ICT industry leaders, national and international exhibiting companies, startups from various provinces of Angola, approximately 100 national and international speakers, national and international media organisations-some of which will travel specifically to the Angolan capital for the event-as well as academics, researchers and technology enthusiasts. According to the programme for this edition, the following have already been confirmed as of the date of this press release: 11 national and international companies as official sponsors of ANGOTIC, more than 300 startups-having already reached the maximum capacity allocated to them-approximately 200 exhibiting and non-exhibiting companies, and nearly 5,000 tickets already sold. Regarding ticket sales, it is worth highlighting that, as in the 2025 edition, tickets are also available through the ANGOTIC website. The“Family Ticket” category allows up to three children accompanied by a guardian to access the ANGOTIC experience with a single ticket. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ANGOTIC. Download Image (1):

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