Spain Flies Off For World Cup After Friendly Gives Few Answers To Coach De La Fuente's Plans

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, June 5 (IANS) The Spain national team flew to the United States on Friday to continue with its preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals, with a few questions still to be answered.

Spain flies from Santiago de Compostela (northern Spain) to Nashville after Thursday's 1-1 draw against Iraq, and from Nashville, the team travels to Baylor School in Chattanooga, which will be its base for the tournament.

It is hard to draw many conclusions from Thursday's game in which the Spanish were frustrated by a well-organised Iraq side, which was able to keep at bay a team that had little in common with the 11 that coach Luis de la Fuente will field when the World Cup kicks off against Cabo Verde on June 15 in Atlanta, reports Xinhua.

The coach made 11 changes during the game, and with key players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Oyarzabal all either injured or resting, all nine of the support players he called up to help with this week's preparations played at least some role, including goalkeeper Leo Roman.

Speaking after the game, De la Fuente insisted that "we had some objectives against Iraq, but we are also looking to achieve several things in terms of physical condition."

"We have 11 days until the first World Cup game and another friendly in four days," he added.

The Spanish will make a brief visit to Mexico on June 8 to play a friendly against Peru in Puebla, where De la Fuente's side is likely to be much closer to the one to face Cabo Verde.

One major point of interest will be whether De la Fuente returns Unai Simon in goal, with the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper, who has been his first choice since the coach replaced Luis Enrique after the 2022 World Cup, also rested on Thursday.

Garcia had a poor game and was out of position for Iraq's goal, which went in at his near post, while he also looked nervous while coming out and failing to get to a corner in the second half. "We are clear on who the goalkeeper will be and the other 10 players," said De la Fuente after the game.