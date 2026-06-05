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USD/CAD Forecast Today 05/06: USD Pulls Back (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar on Thursday but has given back some of the strength to sit still and eventually head back towards the unchanged region. That makes sense for a multitude of reasons. The first one of course being the fact that interest rates did drop in the United States.
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