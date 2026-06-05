Synology Sharpens Enterprise AI Data Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Synology used COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei to set out a wider enterprise data strategy built around the next generation of DiskStation Manager, AI-assisted administration, expanded backup appliances and a larger surveillance and private cloud portfolio, positioning the company more directly in the market for secure, on-premises data intelligence.

The showcase, held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5, placed DSM at the centre of Synology's next phase. The company is presenting the operating system as AI-ready and enterprise-ready, with support for GPU-equipped NAS systems and AI appliances intended to run inference inside customer-controlled environments. The approach reflects rising demand from businesses seeking to use generative and agentic AI without moving sensitive operational data into public cloud services.

A new DSM Agent is being introduced to automate workflows across Synology systems, while Cluster Manager is designed to give large deployments a single interface for managing multiple systems. The toolset includes workload migration, quality-of-service controls and centralised protection. Synology is also expanding Active Insight with mass deployment features for faster multi-site provisioning, alongside a redesigned Log Center aimed at improving enterprise observability, security monitoring and compliance reporting.

Philip Wong, Synology's chairman and chief executive, said data remained“at the heart” of the company's product strategy and described trust as the foundation of its approach.“From enterprise infrastructure to personal cloud solutions, we develop every product to give users complete control over their data, backed by uncompromising security, reliability, and privacy,” he said.

The company's data protection push is led by ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 and the new DP5200 appliance. APM 2.0 expands backup and recovery coverage to AWS EC2, Azure VM, Proxmox, Nutanix AHV and Google Workspace, broadening Synology's reach across hybrid cloud and virtualised workloads. AI-powered anomaly and malware detection has been added to support earlier threat identification, a key issue for organisations facing ransomware, credential compromise and supply-chain intrusions.

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Synology is also using the event to reinforce its enterprise storage credentials. The PAS7700, the company's active-active all-flash NVMe system, has been made available through distributor and partner channels. The 4U system uses a dual-controller design and 48 NVMe SSD bays, with expansion support for up to 1.65PB of raw capacity. It supports file and block protocols including NVMe-oF, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, SMB and NFS, with performance claims of up to 2 million IOPS, sub-millisecond latency and throughput of up to 30GB/s.

The PAS7700 is aimed at mission-critical workloads where downtime and data loss carry high operational costs. Its resilience features include RAID triple-parity, synchronised in-memory write protection, IP failover, protocol-level failover, self-encrypting drive support, WORM, immutable snapshots, Snapshot Replication and Hyper Backup. Synology is also highlighting deduplication and planned tiering capabilities to move colder data to lower-cost storage while keeping active workloads on higher-performance media.

Surveillance has become another major pillar of the company's portfolio. Synology's COMPUTEX lineup includes the AC100 door controller, AR Series readers, new DC Series dome cameras and new Deep Video Analytics appliances. The DVA systems are being promoted with AI semantic event search and re-identification path tracking, features designed to help security teams search video evidence more efficiently and follow people or objects across monitored areas.

Surveillance365 extends that strategy into hybrid cloud monitoring. The platform is intended to work with on-premises Surveillance Station deployments, giving businesses a centralised system for remote and multi-site security operations. The move places Synology in a segment where physical security, cloud management and AI video analytics are increasingly being combined by enterprises, retailers, schools and logistics operators.

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The company is also expanding its collaboration software. Synology Office Suite is gaining ChatPlus and Meet, adding messaging and meetings with permission controls, management features and AI-powered transcription and translation. Synology is framing the tools around privacy and administrative control, with data kept on-premises rather than routed through third-party cloud collaboration platforms.