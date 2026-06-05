Brazil's Chicken Meat Exports Hit Record High

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian chicken meat exports totaled USD 1.009 billion in May, marking the first time shipments exceeded USD 1 billion in a single month. According to industry group ABPA, export revenue was up 36.1% from the same month in 2025, when the sector was dealing with a sanitary crisis caused by an avian influenza case in southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. In volume terms, exports reached 509,900 tonnes, 29.6% higher than in May 2025.

Last month, the leading destinations for Brazilian chicken meat exports were China, which imported 48,300 tonnes, up 34.7% from May 2025; Japan, with 43,200 tonnes, an increase of 53.9%; and the European Union, which expanded its purchases by 61.6% to 40,200 tonnes. Saudi Arabia ranked as the fourth-largest importer despite the conflict in the Middle East, purchasing 39,100 tonnes, up 27.5%. The United Arab Emirates, another country affected by the conflict, increased its imports by 1.2% to 31,300 tonnes, making it the fifth-largest destination for the product.

Year to date, the sector's exports have reached USD 4.714 billion, up 11.3% compared to the first five months of last year. In volume terms, shipments rose 8.7% to 2.453 million tonnes. According to ABPA, the leading exporting states were Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and Goiás.

In a statement, ABPA President Ricardo Santin said the export growth was achieved despite an external environment marked by instability and the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East.

“Even in this context, Brazil significantly expanded its presence in strategic, value-added markets such as Japan, the European Union, South Korea, and China, while maintaining a strong presence in the Middle East and expanding opportunities in emerging markets,” Santin said.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Jonathan Campos/AEN

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