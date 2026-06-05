199 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Returned Via Spin Boldak

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Pakistani authorities have handed over 199 Afghan nationals, recently released from prison, to the Department of Refugees and Repatriation in Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province.

Mufti Nematullah Alfat, head of migration affairs at the Kandahar Department of Refugees and Repatriation, said the detainees include women and children who were arrested from various areas of Karachi, Pakistan.

He added that the individuals had spent around six months in Pakistani prisons.

According to officials, most of the released prisoners are residents of northern provinces of Afghanistan.

Authorities said that after registration and receiving initial assistance, the individuals will be transferred to their respective home provinces.

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