Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Targets 54% Renewable Energy Share In Generation Mix By 2030

Uzbekistan Targets 54% Renewable Energy Share In Generation Mix By 2030


2026-06-05 01:39:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in its total electricity generation mix to 54 percent by 2030, scaling up cumulative generation to 120 billion kilowatt-hours, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

​He noted that through the implementation of large-scale investment projects, the republic has already expanded its electricity production 1.5 times-from the previous 58 billion kilowatt-hours to the current 87 billion kilowatt-hours.

​The commissioning of the country's first integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region will become a crucial element of long-term technological development and diversification of the national energy balance. The President of Uzbekistan recalled that on the day prior, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, he took part in the first concrete pouring ceremony at the NPP construction site.

--

MENAFN05062026000187011040ID1111217716



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search