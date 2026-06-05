Uzbekistan Targets 54% Renewable Energy Share In Generation Mix By 2030
He noted that through the implementation of large-scale investment projects, the republic has already expanded its electricity production 1.5 times-from the previous 58 billion kilowatt-hours to the current 87 billion kilowatt-hours.
The commissioning of the country's first integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region will become a crucial element of long-term technological development and diversification of the national energy balance. The President of Uzbekistan recalled that on the day prior, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, he took part in the first concrete pouring ceremony at the NPP construction site.--
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