FM Sybiha Comments On Possible Visit By Magyar To Ukraine Next Week
“I can confirm that we are working on a meeting between the leaders – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Péter Magyar,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.
Sybiha noted that he had another communication earlier in the day with Anita Orban, Hungary's Foreign Minister.
“We are currently working on the date and venue of the meeting,” he added.Read also: Sybiha announces new chapter in Ukrainian- Hungari an relations
As reported by Ukrinform, Magyar said he was ready to meet with Zelensky the following week.
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