FM Sybiha Comments On Possible Visit By Magyar To Ukraine Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha made the remarks during a press conference in Vinnytsia, Ukrinform reports.

“I can confirm that we are working on a meeting between the leaders – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Péter Magyar,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha noted that he had another communication earlier in the day with Anita Orban, Hungary's Foreign Minister.

“We are currently working on the date and venue of the meeting,” he added.

Sybiha announces new chapter in Ukrainian-an relations

As reported by Ukrinform, Magyar said he was ready to meet with Zelensky the following week.