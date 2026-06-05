Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Sybiha Comments On Possible Visit By Magyar To Ukraine Next Week

FM Sybiha Comments On Possible Visit By Magyar To Ukraine Next Week


2026-06-05 01:39:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha made the remarks during a press conference in Vinnytsia, Ukrinform reports.

“I can confirm that we are working on a meeting between the leaders – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Péter Magyar,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha noted that he had another communication earlier in the day with Anita Orban, Hungary's Foreign Minister.

“We are currently working on the date and venue of the meeting,” he added.

Read also: Sybiha announces new chapter in Ukrainian- Hungari an relations

As reported by Ukrinform, Magyar said he was ready to meet with Zelensky the following week.

MENAFN05062026000193011044ID1111217714



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search