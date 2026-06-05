Manisha, Neha Clinch Gold As Greco-Roman Squad Bags Three Medals At Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) India's Manisha and Neha clinched gold medals in the women's wrestling division to headline a successful day for Indian wrestlers, who secured four gold medals and two bronze across the Greco-Roman and Women's Wrestling (WW) categories at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia.

The Indian contingent has established a strong position in the overall medal tally with six medals secured so far, and the action continues on Day 3. The Greco-Roman unit completed its campaign with two gold medals and one bronze. Sunil won the 87kg gold medal by defeating Azad Salidinov 4-1, while Nitesh claimed the 97kg title with a 13-9 victory over Nurassyl Amanaly. Sumit secured the 60kg bronze medal after defeating compatriot Sahil 5-0.

“The performances by Manisha and Neha, alongside the three-medal showing from our Greco-Roman wrestlers, demonstrate our competitive strength at the international level. Winning gold medals against top opponents from DPR Korea and Kazakhstan reflects the quality of our preparation. This successful start provides excellent momentum for the rest of the tournament,” said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

In the remaining results, the Women's Wrestling division, Manisha, won the 57kg gold medal with a 3-1 victory over DPR Korea's Sim Son. Neha secured the 59kg gold medal by defeating DPR Korea's Pyol Hong 5-3. Earlier, Neelam won the 50kg bronze medal with a 10-0 technical superiority victory over Kazakhstan's Maral Tangirbergenova.

The Men's Freestyle division and the remaining weight categories of the Women's Wrestling division will commence on Saturday.

Results:

Greco-Roman

* 60kg (Bronze Medal Match): Sumit defeated Sahil 5-0

* 87kg (Gold Medal Match): Sunil defeated Azad Salidinov 4-1

* 97kg (Gold Medal Match): Nitesh defeated Nurassyl Amanaly 13-9

Women's Wrestling (WW) Results:

* 50kg (Bronze Medal Match): Neelam defeated Maral Tangirbergenova (Kazakhstan) 10-0 (Technical Superiority)

* 57kg (Gold Medal Match): Manisha defeated Sim Son (DPR Korea) 3-1

* 59kg (Gold Medal Match): Neha defeated Pyol Hong (DPR Korea) 5-3