Parker Seminars Dallas Returns October 2-4, 2026, Bringing Together Leaders In Chiropractic, Healthcare, Business, And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Thousands of Healthcare Professionals for a Transformative Weekend of Learning, Connection, and Innovation

Dallas, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Seminars is widely recognized for bringing together leaders in chiropractic, healthcare, technology, business, and personal development. For decades, Parker Seminars has provided a dynamic platform where professionals can collaborate, learn, and advance their careers through world-class education, networking, and innovation.

From October 2-4, 2026, Parker Seminars will host its annual Dallas Homecoming event on the Parker University campus in Dallas, Texas. Attendees will connect with thought leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the healthcare landscape while exploring the latest advancements shaping the future of patient care, leadership, business growth, and professional development.

Rooted in the traditions of chiropractic care while embracing a multidisciplinary approach to healthcare, Parker Seminars Dallas combines its rich heritage with forward-thinking strategies designed to inspire growth, innovation, and transformation. The event offers an opportunity for attendees to expand their knowledge, strengthen professional relationships, and gain practical insights they can immediately apply in their practices and organizations.

In addition to educational sessions and continuing education opportunities, attendees will enjoy a vibrant Expo Hall featuring leading companies and emerging technologies, networking events, alumni gatherings, book signings, and exclusive social activities throughout the weekend.

Parker University alumni and attendees can also participate in a variety of Homecoming activities designed to celebrate the Parker community and foster meaningful connections among graduates, students, faculty, and healthcare professionals from around the world.

Whether you are seeking cutting-edge clinical knowledge, business strategies, leadership development, or opportunities to connect with colleagues and industry partners, Parker Seminars Dallas 2026 promises an unforgettable experience.

For additional information, registration details, hotel accommodations, and event updates, please visit .

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Parker Seminars at Parker University

CONTACT: Jim David Parker University 214 562 6284...