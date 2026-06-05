Lakshadweep Projects Will Bring 'Revolutionary Change' To Island Communities: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Daman, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said newly launched infrastructure projects in Lakshadweep would usher in a new phase of development for the archipelago, describing them as initiatives capable of bringing“revolutionary change” to the lives of island residents.

Addressing a public gathering in Daman while people in Lakshadweep joined through video link, PM Modi said the day marked“a new beginning” for the islands.

He noted that foundation stones had been laid and that several projects had been inaugurated to strengthen connectivity, economic activity, and public infrastructure.

“A very large number of people in Lakshadweep have also joined us through video link. Today marks a new beginning in the development of Lakshadweep. The foundation stone has been laid, and several projects have been inaugurated for initiatives that are going to bring revolutionary change to the lives of people across Lakshadweep," he said.

The Prime Minister linked the projects to the government's broader effort to improve opportunities in island territories through investments in transport, tourism, and maritime infrastructure.

He later highlighted the foundation stones laid for modern port facilities on the islands of Kalpeni and Kadmat, describing them as important components of India's long-term maritime strategy.

According to him, the projects would support livelihoods, improve connectivity, and strengthen the islands' integration with the national economy.

“These efforts will strengthen the nation's Blue Economy and transform the destiny of Lakshadweep,” he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks reflected the government's increasing focus on island development through investments in tourism infrastructure, ports, and public services.

Lakshadweep has been identified as a key area for future growth in sectors such as tourism, fisheries, and maritime trade.

PM Modi said development in remote regions was essential to ensuring balanced national progress.

He stressed that residents of island territories should have access to the same opportunities and modern facilities available elsewhere in the country.

The projects launched on Friday were part of a wider package of development initiatives unveiled during the Prime Minister's visit to Daman, during which he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects across healthcare, connectivity, education, and tourism.