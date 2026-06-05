IOMAX USA Reestablishes Independent Operations, Reaffirms Commitment To Customers And Mission Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IOMAX USA today announced the resumption of independent operations, and appointment of a new Chairman, KC Howard, and new CEO, Danny Johnson. This resumption reaffirms its dedication to the customers, allies, and mission partners it has served for over 25 years with a new leadership team.With this transition, IOMAX USA returns to operating as a standalone enterprise fully focused on delivering world-class aircraft integration services to its valued customers who demand precision, reliability, and mission-ready performance.

"Returning to independent operations allows us to focus on our customers and their missions. Our team is here, our expertise is intact, and our dedication to those we have served and will serve has never been stronger.” KC Howard, Chairman of IOMAX USA

“This transition allows IOMAX USA to sharpen our concentration on delivering innovative and reliable aircraft integration, logistics, training, and aviation services that support critical mission requirements for our customers in the U.S. and internationally” said Danny Johnson, CEO of IOMAX USA.

The experienced IOMAX USA professionals who have supported its customers programs remain in place - same people, same knowledge, same technical depth. Existing relationships will be honored, key contacts remain unchanged, and the company is fully staffed and ready to engage on both current programs and new requirements with the same responsiveness that has always defined its work.

Customers may notice phase-in changes to communications and infrastructure as the company resumes independent operations.

About IOMAX USA:

IOMAX USA has provided aircraft products, integration, logistics, and aviation services for 25 years, supporting commercial and government customers with mission-critical solutions. For more information, visit or connect with us at....