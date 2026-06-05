On World Environment Day, Philosopher Acharya Prashant Takes Climate Message To Britain's Most Prestigious Venues

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 5 (IANS) In a tour that has placed an Indian philosopher on the stage of some of Britain's most prestigious intellectual and policy stages, Acharya Prashant has spent the past week carrying a climate message to capacity audiences at the Cambridge Union, in a one-on-one dialogue with a British peer of the realm, in public sessions that have drawn British audiences well beyond the Indian community, and across a sequence of upcoming engagements at Oxford, the London School of Economics, King's College London, and London Climate Action Week.

The audiences have been global, the venues among the most storied in the world, and the message at every stop has been the same: the Western approach to the environmental crisis has not worked, and no summit, no treaty, and no efficiency gain will fix it, because none of them addresses the one variable that drives the crisis.

When Acharya Prashant arrived at the Cambridge Union on May 30 for a fireside chat moderated by Professor Jaideep Prabhu, Director of the Centre for India and Global Business at Cambridge Judge Business School, the session had been scheduled for an hour, but it did not go as planned.

An audience of economists, MBA students, business scholars, and policymakers drawn from across the world kept the questions coming, each one deepening into the next, until what had been planned as a single session extended across nearly three sessions over two days.

The Cambridge India Business Dialogue, hosted by Cambridge Judge Business School, brings together senior figures from business, policy, and academia across India and the UK; that its 2026 edition included a fireside chat with an Indian philosopher as a centrepiece reflects a growing recognition that the questions dominating global policy rooms are not purely technical ones. On June 1, he sat across from Lord Krish Raval, Baron Raval of Hertsmere, in a moderated interactive session hosted by the NISAU (the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK). Lord Raval, a life peer appointed to the House of Lords in January 2025 and founder-director of Faith in Leadership, is among the most prominent British Indian voices in public life. The two covered several dimensions of the climate and environment crisis, among other topics, in a dialogue that drew an engaged audience from across Britain.

Alongside the institutional engagements, Acharya Prashant has been holding public sessions across Britain that have drawn audiences from the wider British public, not only from within the Indian diaspora. His public talks held at Middlesex University, London, brought together a cross-section of attendees reflecting the breadth of interest his work has generated in Britain. The pattern across every venue, institutional and public alike, has been the same: halls filling, sessions running beyond their allotted time, and audiences that span students, academics, working professionals, policymakers, and members of the general public. His work has long reached audiences across more than 100 countries; the response from the British public has simply made that global standing visible in one of the world's most-watched intellectual capitals.

The venues ahead are no less significant. Oxford, the London School of Economics, and King's College London each represent a distinct node of global intellectual and policy influence, and each has extended an invitation for sessions centred on the same climate argument. Among the upcoming engagements is a session during London Climate Action Week, the largest independent climate gathering in Europe, drawing policymakers, scientists, business leaders, and civil society representatives from across the world. To move from the Cambridge Union through a House of Lords dialogue, public sessions across British cities, and on to Oxford, LSE, King's College London, and the continent's foremost climate policy gathering, carrying a single coherent argument throughout, is a sequence with few precedents for any speaker, let alone one whose primary audience has until recently been in India.

The climate case he has made at each venue rests on a simple and uncomfortable observation. Thirty Conferences of the Parties since Rio in 1992 have watched atmospheric carbon dioxide climb without interruption. "Outwardly, we are more prosperous and powerful than at any point in history," he told the packed Cambridge gathering. "Inwardly, we are still cavemen." The tools available to civilisation have grown immeasurably; the wanting that drives their use has never been examined. Stopping, he has said, does not require time. It is the reaching that requires time, and three decades of climate summits have been exercises in reaching harder while the inner driver of the crisis remains untouched.

What has drawn these audiences is not only the argument but the scale of the work behind it. Acharya Prashant's Gita Mission reaches more than 150,000 enrolled students across more than 100 countries, meeting nightly through a structured, examination-based programme built around the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, and other philosophical traditions, explicitly designed as mass-based education of the self rather than elite instruction. His digital platforms extend that reach further, drawing audiences across more than 100 countries, and it is this combination of mass reach and institutional recognition that has made his UK tour a point of attention across communities in Britain.

(Acharya Prashant is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad and the founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation. Between August 2025 and April 2026, he conducted over 200 sessions across 18 cities in India, addressing students at more than 12 IIT campuses, IISc Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Bangalore, and BITS Pilani, among others. His book 'Truth Without Apology', published by HarperCollins, and his weekly columns in The Pioneer, Deccan Herald, and The Sunday Guardian carry the same inquiry into mainstream public discourse. The Watkins Mind Body Spirit list for 2026 placed him at number 20 among the world's top 100 spiritually influential figures. World Environment Day this year finds him mid-tour in Britain, with further engagements ahead, the conversation that began at Cambridge still continuing.)