Uzbekistan Issues Construction License For Nuclear Power Plant Unit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has issued a license for the construction of a nuclear power plant unit equipped with Russia's RITM-200N reactor technology, marking another step in the country's efforts to develop nuclear energy and diversify its power sector, Trend reports via the Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety Committee.

According to the committee, the project materials submitted by the Directorate for Nuclear Power Plant Construction underwent a comprehensive examination by the Scientific and Technical Center for Radiation and Nuclear Safety.

Earlier, on March 23, Uzbek authorities granted approval for the use of the designated site for the placement of nuclear installations.

Evaluation process was conducted in accordance with national legislation, international best practices, and recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). International experts and representatives of specialized organizations, including leading experts from Russia's scientific and technical nuclear safety center, participated in the review.

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