Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University

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Dr David Cook is currently a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Trent University. He has research expertise in value co-creation, having undertaken a PhD entitled 'Sponsorship of Major Sport Events: A Creating Shared Value (CSV) Approach'. The study extended knowledge in four key areas: addressing a growing need for business sustainability considerations; developing an understanding of how CSV principles can be applied in order to benefit different stakeholders; exploring the potential of sport events as co-creation platforms; and advancing sponsorship management methods.

Dr Cook has published several peer-reviewed research papers in well regarded academic journals such as European Sport Management Quarterly, The International Journal of Voluntary and Non-profit Organizations, and The International Journal of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship, as well as providing a number of published chapters and case studies for academic textbooks.

Dr Cook also has over ten years' commercial experience in marketing, working for organisations such as 3M, Kantar, Molson Coors, and most recently in a senior Insight and Guest Experience role within the hospitality industry, at Marston's PLC. He is a certified Market Research practitioner and Chartered Manager.

–present Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University

Experience