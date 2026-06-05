Harsh Malhotra Leads Delhi BJP's Plantation Drive In All 256 Mandals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Friday led party workers in organising plantation drives across all 256 mandals in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to join the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign on World Environment Day.

Malhotra spread the message of environmental conservation by planting a sapling as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

He urged party workers and citizens to plant more trees and take a pledge to protect and nurture them.

As part of the campaign, BJP National President Nitin Navin planted a tree at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, in a programme organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, NDMC Members Dinesh Pratap Singh and Sarita Tomar, National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, and others were also present on the occasion.

At another government-organized Environment Day event, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri participated in a plantation drive at Maidan Garhi.

Malhotra planted a China Doll sapling at a plantation programme held at the DDA Park in Saini Enclave, East Delhi, in the presence of Shahdara District President Deepak Gaba and addressed the gathering of party workers.

Former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva planted mango trees at a park in Mayur Vihar Phase-I in the presence of Mayur Vihar District President Vijendra Dhama.

State General Secretary and MP Yogender Chandolia planted an Amaltas tree at the District Park in Rohini Sector-14.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with BJP Co-Office Secretary Amit Gupta, planted mango trees at Shastri Park on Asaf Ali Road.

Former Delhi BJP president and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay planted Ashoka and Neem saplings at five locations, including Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Park in Malviya Nagar.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal planted Ficus Panda saplings at Deshbandhu Park near Ajmeri Gate along with local BJP workers.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, along with local Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta, planted Peepal trees, known for their high oxygen output, near the Red Fort Police Post.