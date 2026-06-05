CBI Arrests Two Accused In Murder Of Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Chandranath Rath

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two key accused in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said on Friday.

Officials added that the arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the high-profile case.

According to CBI officials, the accused, identified as Vikas Mishra and Golu Singh, were apprehended during coordinated search operations conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra was arrested from a hotel in Lucknow, while Singh was taken into custody from Ballia district, the officials said.

Both the accused are believed to have played "crucial roles in the conspiracy and execution" of the murder.

In a related development, another accused in the case, Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, surrendered before a Gangsters Act court in Ballia on Thursday. The court subsequently remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police officials said that Monu is a history-sheeter with at least 12 criminal cases registered against him and is also wanted in connection with Rath's murder.

Chandranath Rath was serving as the executive assistant to Suvendu Adhikari when he was fatally shot on May 6 in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram, located on the outskirts of Kolkata.

The incident occurred just two days after the results of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.

Rath was attacked on a public road and sustained critical gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital after the incident. However, doctors had declared him dead upon arrival.

Widespread political reactions followed the incident, with political leaders raising concerns over law and order in West Bengal.

The CBI, which took over the investigation, has been pursuing multiple leads to identify those responsible.

With the latest arrests and the surrender of another accused, investigators are expected to intensify efforts to uncover the full conspiracy behind the killing.