Assam Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Govt Employees, Development Push For Dibrugarh

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a two-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and unveiled a major institutional framework for the development of Dibrugarh as Assam's second capital.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said the state government had approved an increase in DA from 58 per cent to 60 per cent for its employees.

"Till now, state government employees were receiving 58 per cent Dearness Allowance. Following the Cabinet decision, they will now receive 60 per cent DA, and the hike will take effect immediately," the Chief Minister said.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of the Dibrugarh Second State Capital Region Development Authority to oversee the planned development of Dibrugarh, which was declared Assam's second capital during the previous term of the government.

Chief Minister Sarma said the Cabinet had also defined the geographical extent of the second capital region.

The authority's jurisdiction will remain within Dibrugarh district, even though certain areas near district boundaries may extend beyond a 20-km radius from the city centre.

The new authority will be headed by the Commissioner of Dibrugarh and will include representatives from the Zilla Parishad, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and heads of various government departments as ex-officio members.

A Chief Executive Officer will also be appointed to manage its day-to-day affairs.

To support the development of the second capital, the state government has earmarked Rs 500 crore over the next five years.

Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the allocation would be over and above regular government expenditure on roads, schools, colleges, medical facilities and other infrastructure projects in the district.

"The Rs 500 crore package will be exclusively for the development of Dibrugarh as the second state capital and will be spent over a period of five years," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that, for the time being, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan would serve as chairman of the authority. However, the post would eventually become a formally designated position within the authority's structure.

The decisions are part of the government's broader effort to strengthen administrative decentralisation and accelerate infrastructure development in Upper Assam.