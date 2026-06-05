Zepto Says It Fully Cooperated With ED In Parimatch Probe, Denies Any Operational Role

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Quick-commerce platform Zepto on Friday said it has fully cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and provided all information sought by the agency in connection with its investigation into the alleged promotion of offshore betting platform Parimatch in India, while asserting that it had no direct relationship with the advertiser under scrutiny.

In a statement, a Zepto spokesperson said the company had fully cooperated with the ED and shared all information available with it.

"Zepto has fully cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate and shared all information available to the company," it said.

The company said the matter relates to an advertisement that was placed in March 2025 through a third-party media agency arrangement for a merchandise entity, and not through any direct engagement by Zepto.

"Zepto did not directly onboard, contract with, or manage the advertiser in question, and had no involvement in any betting, gaming, payments, user acquisition, or operational activity linked to the entity under investigation," the spokesperson stated.

According to Zepto, the advertisement was managed externally by a media agency.

"Since the advertisement was managed externally, Zepto also connected the investigating team with the concerned agency to support any further inquiry. Any suggestion that Zepto had an operational role in the matter is incorrect," it added.

"We urge media platforms to report the facts responsibly and avoid speculations which lead to inaccurate association of the company with activities it had no part in," the spokesperson stated.

The clarification follows media reports suggesting that the Enforcement Directorate had sought information from Zepto as part of its broader investigation into Parimatch and its promotional activities in India.

According to the reports, the agency is examining advertisements and marketing campaigns allegedly linked to Parimatch, as well as the channels through which such promotional content may have reached Indian consumers. The probe is also understood to include a review of advertiser verification processes and the nature of engagements, if any, between digital platforms and entities connected to the case.