Where To Watch The World Cup In Rio 2026 The Rio Times

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Free and central. The Arena Copacabana fan zone opens June 13 on the beach, free with a Sympla ticket, holding up to 10,000 people. A 23-day party. Village Superbet at the Jockey Club runs June 3 to July 18 with match screenings plus Anitta, Marisa Monte and Seu Jorge. The street classic. Alzirão returns to Tijuca for every Brazil match - free, loud and the most local option in the city. Match tickets. Group-stage seats at the Maracanã start around US$60 through FIFA, far above the free fan zones. Plan transport. The metro runs extended hours on big nights; ride apps surge, so leave early and travel light.

Key Facts

You do not need a match ticket to feel the 2026 World Cup in Rio. Here is where to watch the World Cup in Rio for free or cheap, from a beachfront mega-screen to the city's most beloved street party.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Arena Copacabana: the free beachfront screen

The headline venue is Arena Copacabana, a 6,200-square-metre fan zone on the sand that opens June 13. Entry is free, but you need to reserve a slot through the Sympla app before you go.

It holds up to 10,000 people and pairs every televised match with live music and food stalls. Arrive early on Brazil match days, because the reservation slots disappear fast.

Village Superbet: 23 days at the Jockey Club

Over in Gávea, the Jockey Club hosts Village Superbet from June 3 to July 18 - 23 days of screenings and concerts in one place. The line-up is genuinely big, with Anitta, Marisa Monte, Seu Jorge and Luísa Sonza all booked across the run.

Programming mixes free and ticketed nights, so check each date on the venue listing. It is the most comfortable option if you want seating, shade and a proper bar rather than sand.

Alzirão: Rio's street-party soul

If you want the real thing, head to Alzirão in Tijuca. This decades-old street party fills Rua Alzira Brandão for every Brazil game and returns this year after a rare absence in 2022.

It is free, with live samba and pagode acts between matches, and it is where cariocas actually watch their team. Bring cash, wear a Brazil shirt, and expect to make friends.

Match tickets and getting around

If you do want to be inside the Maracanã, group-stage tickets start around US$60 through official FIFA channels and climb steeply for later rounds. Only buy through FIFA to avoid the resale scams that always swarm a World Cup.

For any venue, the metro is your friend and runs extended hours on the biggest nights. Ride apps work but surge hard near kickoff and full time, so budget extra or walk a few blocks before ordering.

Frequently Asked Questions Do I need a ticket for Arena Copacabana?

Entry is free, but you must reserve a slot in advance through the Sympla app. Slots are limited to about 10,000 people and go quickly on Brazil match days.

When does the Jockey Club fan village run?

Village Superbet at the Jockey Club in Gávea runs from June 3 to July 18. It mixes free and ticketed nights, with concerts by Anitta, Marisa Monte, Seu Jorge and more between screenings.

What is Alzirão?

Alzirão is a free street party in Tijuca that fills Rua Alzira Brandão for every Brazil match, with live music between games. It is the most local way to watch and returns in 2026 after skipping 2022.

How much are Maracanã match tickets?

Group-stage tickets start around US$60 through official FIFA channels and rise sharply for the knockout rounds. Buy only through FIFA to avoid counterfeit resale tickets.

How should I get around on match days?

Take the metro, which runs extended hours on big nights. Ride apps surge near kickoff and full time, so leave early and walk a few blocks before ordering a car.

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