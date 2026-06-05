Uruguay's Digital Nomad Permit, Explained The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Uruguay · Expat Living

Cheap and simple. Uruguay's nomad permit costs roughly US$10 to US$20 and has no fixed income minimum. How long. It runs 180 days and renews once for another 180, covering a full year. Fast track. It opens a quick path to legal residency, and Uruguay's citizenship is among the region's most attainable. The July caveat. A new 12% tax on certain foreign income starts collecting in July 2026 for new tax residents. The escape hatch. New residents can still elect a multi-year tax holiday on foreign income instead.

Key Facts

Uruguay quietly runs one of the easiest nomad setups in Latin America: cheap, low-paperwork, and a real road to residency. Here is how the Uruguay digital nomad permit works - and the one July deadline you should know.

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Uruguay's remote-worker permit is built for simplicity. It costs only about US$10 to US$20, and unlike most countries it sets no fixed minimum income.

You show that you work remotely and can support yourself, and the permit runs 180 days. It renews once for a second 180-day stretch, giving you a full year.

The path to residency

The permit's real value is what it leads to. Uruguay offers a fast, well-trodden route from the nomad permit into legal residency.

From there, citizenship is among the most attainable in the region for those who settle in. That long-game appeal is why so many remote workers pick stable, safe Uruguay over flashier neighbours.

The July tax change

Here is the catch you cannot ignore. Starting in July 2026, Uruguay begins collecting a 12 percent tax on certain foreign income for new tax residents, with banks acting as withholding agents.

It targets passive income such as dividends and interest, not your day-to-day remote salary in most cases. Still, if you are becoming a tax resident this year, get advice before July rather than after.

Who Uruguay suits

Uruguay rewards a particular kind of expat: one who values safety, stability and clean institutions over low prices. It is the region's safest tier, with drinkable tap water and a calm, orderly feel.

It is not cheap - Montevideo is among South America's priciest cities, with one-bedroom rents in Pocitos running US$600 to US$1,000. But for a quiet base with a clear residency path, few places match it.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does Uruguay's nomad permit cost?

Only about US$10 to US$20, with no fixed minimum income. You show proof of remote work and that you can support yourself.

How long does the permit last?

It runs 180 days and renews once for another 180, covering a full year. It also opens a fast path to legal residency.

What is the new 12% tax?

From July 2026, Uruguay collects a 12 percent tax on certain foreign income for new tax residents, with banks withholding it. It mainly targets passive income like dividends and interest.

Can I avoid the tax?

New tax residents can elect a multi-year tax holiday on foreign income instead. Get professional advice before establishing tax residency, ideally before July.

Is Uruguay expensive?

Yes by regional standards. Montevideo is among South America's priciest cities, with Pocitos one-bedrooms at US$600 to US$1,000, but it offers top safety and a clear residency path.

Uruguay's 12% tax: the fine print Why Americans and Brazilians are moving to Uruguay Living in Montevideo: the 2026 expat guide

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