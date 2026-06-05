Uber Launches In Nepal, Strengthens Presence In South Asia

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, June 5 (IANS) Uber, the US-based global ride-hailing giant, officially launched its services in Nepal on Friday, marking its entry into the country's increasingly crowded mobility market.

The company had begun trial operations in the Kathmandu Valley last month and on Friday formally announced the commencement of its services in Nepal by organising a launch event in Kathmandu.

The Himalayan country becomes Uber's 11th market in the Asia-Pacific region and its first expansion into a new South Asian market in a decade, reinforcing the strategic importance of the region in Uber's global growth strategy.

Uber has become the latest ride-hailing company to enter the country, where Pathao, InDrive and Yango are already household names, while several smaller service providers are also operating in the market.

Dominic Taylor, Regional General Manager – Rides, APAC, Uber, said the company would have a competitive advantage in Nepal as a global brand.

“International travellers landing at Tribhuvan International Airport will be able to use Uber services to reach their hotels,” he said.

He described Nepal as a vibrant and fast-growing market shaped by increasing digital adoption, urban mobility needs and a thriving tourism economy.

“As Uber's first new South Asia market launch in a decade, Nepal represents an important milestone in our growth journey. We look forward to becoming part of Nepal's mobility story and supporting the evolving needs of riders, drivers and visitors in the market,” he said.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Nepal, Chelan Bliss, said Uber's decision to launch in Nepal was a vote of confidence in Nepal's trajectory and in the Nepali people.

“As Nepal continues to embrace digital transformation, US companies like Uber are helping expand consumer choice, support innovation, and create new economic opportunities for Nepal. The United States is proud to support Nepal's digital growth and the expansion of US business engagement in Nepal,” she said.

According to Uber, its services are now available in Nepal with Uber Go and Uber Comfort products in the four-wheeler category, and Uber Bike in the two-wheeler category, offering riders“simple, reliable and convenient” ways to move across the city.

Nepal joins Uber's global network spanning more than 70 countries.

“Whether commuting across Kathmandu or travelling internationally, riders can rely on one familiar app to move seamlessly across cities, countries and now destinations like Nepal,” the company said. Uber already has an extensive presence in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The company is currently operating its services in Nepal through fleet partners.

“We are also working to set up a company here in Nepal,” Taylor said.