PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Pursuing 'Politics Of Dependency', Cites Electoral Setbacks Across States

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp political attack on the Congress party, alleging that it had spent the past 12 years seeking to create political opportunities through uncertainty and disorder, even as voters increasingly rejected such politics.

Speaking at a public gathering in Surat, PM Modi said recent election results across several states demonstrated public dissatisfaction with Congress-led governments and their style of governance.

“For the last 12 years, Congress has been trying to create opportunities for itself by spreading uncertainty and disorder. But the people of the country are repeatedly giving it a firm response," he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while discussing recent electoral outcomes at the national, state, and local levels.

He said Gujarat had steadily reduced Congress's political influence over the years, describing the party as having been pushed“to the margins” in the state.

PM Modi argued that dissatisfaction with Congress was not limited to Gujarat and extended to states where the party currently holds power.

“Even in states where Congress is in power, people are becoming frustrated with its misgovernance,” he said.

Referring to recent local body elections in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress leads the state government, Modi claimed the party had suffered a significant defeat.

“Congress suffered a severe defeat there. The people of Himachal rejected Congress's misgovernance,” he said.

The Prime Minister also cited municipal election results in Haryana and political developments in Punjab as evidence of growing challenges for the opposition party.

“Before that, Congress was defeated in Haryana's municipal elections, and the people of Punjab also delivered a clear message to Congress,” he said.

PM Modi characterised these developments as part of a broader rejection of what he described as Congress's“politics of dependency”.

“The message is that Congress's politics of dependency will not work. Its politics of seeking opportunity in chaos will not work,” he said.

The Prime Minister contrasted this with what he described as the BJP's focus on development and public service.

Earlier in the speech, he said the people of Gujarat had repeatedly supported the BJP's“spirit of service” over the past two-and-a-half decades and had recently delivered record victories in local body elections.

According to PM Modi, electoral mandates impose greater responsibilities on elected representatives and should be viewed as an opportunity to expand public service rather than merely as a political achievement.

He said the ultimate objective remained the creation of a developed Gujarat and a developed India through continued governance and infrastructure development.