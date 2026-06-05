Denzel Washington's 'Hannibal' Film Production Paused By Netflix

The streaming giant Netflix has paused the production of Denzel Washington's upcoming film 'Hannibal' over budgetary concerns, reported Variety. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

According to the outlet, the historical epic was planning a summer shoot in Italy, with Fuqua directing and Washington starring as the Carthaginian general, who, as the official logline explains, "is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history." However, the war movie, which was in early pre-production, has been put on pause while the producers, including Fuqua and Washington, and the studio hammer out budgetary concerns, reported Variety. The hope is for the project to move forward at Netflix once the concerns are addressed.

Project Details and Production Team

Fuqua is set to direct from a script by Oscar winner John Logan, with the story focused on the pivotal battles Hannibal led against the Romans during the Second Punic War. In addition to starring, Washington is producing the film alongside Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm, Todd Black, Clayton Townsend and Fuqua via his Hill District Media's first-look deal with Netflix. Scott Greenberg, Kat Samick, Katia Washington, Frank Moll and Jeremy Lott are the executive producers, reported Variety.

Fuqua-Washington Collaboration

The Hannibal project will mark Fuqua's sixth collaboration with Washington, who won an Oscar for Fuqua's 'Training Day' in 2001. They most recently paired on 2023's 'The Equalizer 3,' which was also shot primarily in Italy. (ANI)

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