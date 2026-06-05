EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH SET FOR JULY 20-26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “2026 Best Airshow” to celebrate the freedom of flight as part of America's 250th annviersary

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 20-26, more than 10,000 aircraft and 700,000 people will descend upon Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the 73rd edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the annual fly-in convention of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The week-long event-which was recently voted 2026 Best Airshow in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards -features air shows, aircraft displays, historical re-enactments, new product introductions and planes of every imaginable size and shape. Many of the attendees fly in and out, making Wittman Regional Airport the world's busiest airport during that week.

As always, the“World's Greatest Aviation Celebration” will feature a dazzling array of day and night air shows, historical re-enactments, and aerobatic flying demonstrations. It will also feature events celebrating America's 250th anniversary, including vintage and modern military aircraft such as a B-52 bomber, F-35 fighter jet, C-5 transport, the huge NASA Super Guppy (pictured at left), plus aircraft from the USAF Pacific Air Forces; performances by the British Royal Air Force Red Arrows aerobatic team; and one of the world's last two operational WWII B-29 bombers. In addition, the flight of the 2.5 millionth young person flown in EAA's Young Eagles program will take place, piloted by ex-NFL All-Pro (and EAA member) Jimmy Graham. There will also be displays from major aviation manufacturers and innovators, including eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) craft; nightly activities at the EAA Theater in the Woods; and amazing array of current and historic military aircraft, including a“Pioneers of Flight” display (featuring aircraft from 1903-1927).

“There is no gathering of aircraft and people in one place that match what is found at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh,” said Rick Larsen, EAA's vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions.“If you like aviation, history, technology, or just an amazing week of flight and the people involved in it, you will discover it at Oshkosh during AirVenture week.”

Boeing will once again sponsor free admission for all patrons 18 and younger. Children can learn how to operate radio-controlled airplanes, experience flight simulators and take part in other hands-on activities at the popular KidVenture area at Pioneer Airport. In addition, EAA WomenVenture – featuring special presentations and seminars for women aviators and enthusiasts – will take place on Wednesday, July 22. Admission to the world-class EAA Aviation Museum is included as part of AirVenture admission, while flight experiences on a B-25, B-29, Ford Tri-Motor and Bell 47 Helicopter will be available on-site or nearby.

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About EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the“World's Greatest Aviation Celebration” and EAA's yearly membership convention. Additional EAA AirVenture information, including advance ticket and camping purchases, is available online at . EAA members receive lowest prices on admission rates. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 1-800-JOIN-EAA (1-800-564-6322) or visit .

EDITOR'S NOTE: Historical and other photos are available at EAA's media resources website.

AirVenture 2026

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Super Guppy on Boeing Plaza Night Air Show Fireworks over 747

CONTACT: Dick Knapinski EAA 9204266523... Andy Larsen B+L PR 4142710101...