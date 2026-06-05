South Korea Probes Polymarket Users In First-Ever Illegal Gambling Case

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's enforcement authorities have launched what is described as the country's first illegal gambling probe targeting users of the decentralized prediction market Polymarket. The investigation, led by Gangwon Provincial Police at the request of the National Police Agency, marks a notable widening of regulatory scrutiny over crypto-enabled prediction platforms, according to ChosunBiz.

Under Article 246 of the Criminal Act, individuals found to be involved in gambling or habitual gambling can face fines of up to 10 million won (approximately $6,500). South Korea's framework centers Sports Toto as the state-authorized sports betting channel, with unauthorized online betting treated as prosecutable under the nation's gambling laws.

The reported inquiry aligns with a broader global crackdown on prediction markets, as multiple jurisdictions have moved to block or restrict Polymarket. Singapore, Poland, Portugal, Hungary, Ukraine, Brazil, and Indonesia have taken actions to curb access or activity on the platform, while Polymarket remains accessible within South Korea. This pattern underscores the regulatory divergence that international platforms must navigate as they expand policy monitoring and licensing considerations.

The timing of the probe coincides with notable domestic political developments. Reuters reported that President Lee Jae-myung's ruling Democratic Party swept most major local elections held on Wednesday, while conservative Oh Se-hoon secured another term as Seoul mayor. In the Polymarket ecosystem, a contract forecasting whether Lee Jae-myung would be removed from the presidency in 2026 registered nearly $54,000 in total trading volume, according to available data on the platform.

Beyond these events, the ecosystem has seen ongoing discourse around governance and compliance. Related reporting has highlighted disputes surrounding strategic markets and platform responses to allegations of insider trading, with ongoing investigations and policy debates shaping operators' approach to transparency and verification. Polymarket has signaled it is considering stronger identity-verification measures to align with more robust Know Your Customer standards.

The Gangwon Provincial Police, acting at the request of Korea's National Police Agency, are pursuing what is described as the first illegal gambling probe into Polymarket users, with potential fines up to 10 million won under Korea's gambling laws. Polymarket faces a widening regulatory landscape: several jurisdictions have blocked or restricted access to the platform, and the service is geoblocked in numerous regions globally. In the United States, lawmakers have signaled tightening oversight of political prediction markets, including proposed restrictions on government officials' participation and inquiries by congressional committees into insider-trading concerns on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket. Polymarket has indicated it may implement stronger identity verification practices, signaling a potential alignment with enhanced KYC frameworks while balancing access and compliance obligations.

Key takeawaysKorean enforcement and the broader compliance context

The introduction of an illegal gambling probe into Polymarket users illustrates Korea's resolve to enforce gambling laws against online, crypto-enabled betting activity that operates outside state-sanctioned channels. While Sports Toto remains the government-approved avenue for sports wagering, the legal risk to individual users engaging with offshore or decentralized prediction markets remains material under existing criminal statutes. For international platforms operating in or targeting Korean users, the case underscores the importance of jurisdictional risk assessment, user-screening practices, and robust geofencing capabilities to avoid inadvertent exposure to regulatory enforcement.

Global crackdown, geoblocking, and policy implications for platforms

The emergence of cross-border regulatory actions against Polymarket reflects a broader policy environment in which prediction markets face heightened scrutiny from financial regulators, gaming authorities, and lawmakers. A number of jurisdictions have restricted access or prohibited use, creating a mosaic of compliance regimes that can complicate global operations. Polymarket itself maintains geoblocks in a sizable share of countries-informing users about 35 regions where access is restricted-and continues to navigate licensing, consumer-protection, and anti-money-laundering considerations as it pursues a path toward greater regulatory alignment.

U.S. oversight and platform-resilience strategies

In parallel with international developments, U.S. policymakers have intensified focus on political prediction markets. Earlier discussions proposed narrowing the participation of elected officials in such markets, citing potential conflicts of interest and insider-trading risks. The chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has issued inquiries to platform operators-specifically Kalshi and Polymarket-to scrutinize their responses to insider-trading allegations and their governance practices. In response to increasing regulatory pressure, Polymarket has indicated a willingness to explore mandatory identity verification, signaling a move toward higher-KYC standards that could align with broader compliance and licensing expectations in the United States and abroad.

These developments coincide with a broader regulatory arc that encompasses MiCA in the European Union, and ongoing enforcement actions by U.S. agencies such as the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ in related crypto and financial-market contexts. For institutions, banks, and exchanges engaging with prediction-market products, the evolving policy landscape underscores the importance of robust AML/KYC controls, transparent governance, and clear licensing pathways to mitigate compliance risk and ensure business resilience across borders.

According to Cointelegraph, the ongoing policy dialogue around identity verification, user verification, and cross-border enforcement will continue to shape the deployment and governance of permissionless or semi-permissionless prediction markets, with regulatory developments likely to influence platform design, geographic access, and licensing strategies in the near term.

Closing note: as regulatory scrutiny intensifies, platforms operating in or serving Korean users-and global operators facing a patchwork of rules-will need to adapt swiftly to maintain compliance, manage risk, and communicate clearly with regulators, users, and institutional partners about the evolving boundaries of permissible prediction-market activity.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.