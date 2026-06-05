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CAE Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - CAE Inc.: Today announced that it has received regulatory approval to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 16,073,033 of its common shares commencing June 10, 2026, and ending June 9, 2027. CAE Inc. shares T are trading up $0.62 at $36.00.
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