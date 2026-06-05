Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Discuss Expanding Transport And Logistics Partnership
The talks focused on improving freight transportation efficiency, expanding trade connectivity, and making fuller use of the transit potential of both countries.
The parties exchanged views on accelerating cargo handling and unloading procedures for goods destined for Afghanistan and exports shipped from Uzbekistan. Discussions also covered plans to develop additional warehouse infrastructure and railway access tracks at the Hairatan and Naibabad stations.
Participants reviewed opportunities to increase the volume of Afghan transit cargo moving through Uzbekistan, as well as prospects for routing goods from Chinese and Persian Gulf ports via Uzbek transport corridors.--
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