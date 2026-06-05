Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Discuss Expanding Transport And Logistics Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, met with Karim Hashimi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, to discuss measures aimed at strengthening bilateral transport and logistics cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek government.

The talks focused on improving freight transportation efficiency, expanding trade connectivity, and making fuller use of the transit potential of both countries.

The parties exchanged views on accelerating cargo handling and unloading procedures for goods destined for Afghanistan and exports shipped from Uzbekistan. Discussions also covered plans to develop additional warehouse infrastructure and railway access tracks at the Hairatan and Naibabad stations.

Participants reviewed opportunities to increase the volume of Afghan transit cargo moving through Uzbekistan, as well as prospects for routing goods from Chinese and Persian Gulf ports via Uzbek transport corridors.

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