PM Modi-Led Govt Committed To Drive 'Reform Express' For Sustained Economic Momentum: FM Sitharaman

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to further drive the“Reform Express” with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amidst global challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

FM Sitharaman remarks came as official data showed that India's economy expanded at a robust pace in FY 2025-26, with real GDP estimated to grow by 7.7 per cent and real Gross Value Added (GVA) rising by 7.9 per cent.

In the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY 2025-26, real GDP growth stood at 7.8 per cent, while GVA growth was estimated at 7.9 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics.

“Our government led by PM Narendra Modi is committed to further drive the 'Reform Express' with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amidst the global challenges,” the finance minister noted.

“Notably, manufacturing, trade, repair, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting, storage and financial, real estate & professional services sectors have attained double-digit growth at both Constant and Current Prices in FY 2025-26,” FM Sitharaman stated.

An earlier report noted that India's GDP growth was driven by strong performance across agriculture, construction, and services sectors, even as global uncertainties persisted.

The secondary sector recorded 8.8 per cent growth, while the tertiary sector expanded by 9.9 per cent during the fiscal year.

Manufacturing, trade, repair, hotels, transport, communication, storage, financial services, real estate, and professional services segments all registered double-digit growth in FY 2025-26, reflecting broad-based economic expansion.

On the expenditure side, both private final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation grew by more than 7.5 per cent, supported by sustained domestic demand and large-scale infrastructure investments.

The growth momentum was also attributed to major government spending on highways, railways, ports, and airports, which continued to support economic activity and investment sentiment.