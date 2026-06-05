Delhi L-G Relieves Special Health Secy Tapasya Raghav For Central Govt Posting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu has relieved Tapasya Raghav, IAS, Special Secretary (H&FW), from the city government for her new assignment in the Central government, an official said on Friday.

Raghav, who was holding additional charge of Project Director (CATS), CEO of the State Health Agency and State Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), was relieved on Thursday, said the official.

She is expected to take up her new assignment as Deputy Secretary, Department of Higher Education, on Central deputation for an initial period of four years, said a letter issued by Deputy Secretary (Services) Jitendra Kumar Arora.

A circular issued by Arora said,“In pursuance of Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs letter No. 14046/27/2018-UTS.I dated 15.05.2026 read with Department of Personnel & Training. Ο.Μ. No. 4/13/2026-EO (MM-I) dated 14.05.2026, Hon'ble Lt. Governor is pleased to order the relieving of Dr. Tapasya Raghav, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Special Secretary (H&FW) holding additional charge of Project Director (CATS), CEO (SHA) and State Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) from GNCTD, with effect from 04.06.2026 (Α/Ν), to take up her new assignment as Deputy Secretary, D/o Higher Education on Central Deputation for an initial period of 04 years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Earlier, soon after the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu chaired an emergency meeting on Wednesday along with Delhi Minister of Home Ashish Sood and officials.

“A comprehensive multi-departmental action plan for strengthening fire safety across Delhi has been formulated under the aegis of the Home Department, GNCTD. Beginning tomorrow, a high-intensity month-long enforcement and prevention drive will be launched,” said Lok Niwas on X after the meeting on June 3.

An official statement said that hotels will be checked for fire safety compliance under the joint leadership of DMs, DCPs, and DCs (MCD).

The officials will conduct rigorous fire compliance inspections, audits, and sealing of identified non-compliant establishments, including hotels, guesthouses, nursing homes, coaching centres, and other vulnerable premises, said the Lok Niwas.

The campaign will be jointly monitored by the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to ensure zero laxity and strict accountability at every level, it said.