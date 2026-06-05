Arunachal Guv Praises Assam Rifles For Securing Myanmar Border And Ensuring Stability

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, June 5 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (retired) on Friday lauded the Assam Rifles for its dedicated service in securing the international border with Myanmar and for its pivotal role in preserving peace and stability in the strategically important border areas of the state.

Assam Rifles Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor in Shillong on Thursday when the latter was in Shillong for the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Governor and the Assam Rifles DG held a detailed discussion on issues concerning border management, security, and the welfare of border communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the interaction, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) appreciated the para-military force for its professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts in ensuring the security of the nation's borders under challenging geographical and climatic conditions.

The Governor also lauded the Assam Rifles for fostering a strong bond of trust and cooperation with the local communities.

He noted that the paramilitary force has consistently contributed to the socio-economic development of remote areas through civic action programmes, community outreach initiatives, and humanitarian assistance, thereby strengthening the spirit of partnership between the security forces and the people.

Referring to recent developments along the international border and the evolving security environment in the region, the Governor emphasised the need for constant vigilance and operational preparedness.

He advised that troops deployed in border areas must remain alert, responsive, and equipped to address emerging challenges effectively.

Expressing concern over the pace of border fencing works, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) underscored the strategic importance of timely completion of the project and called for expediting the process in both letter and spirit.

He said that robust border infrastructure is essential not only for national security but also for facilitating effective border management and preventing trans-border illegal activities.

The Assam Rifles Director General assured the Governor that the Assam Rifles would continue to work closely with the state administration and local communities to strengthen border security while preserving the longstanding goodwill and bonhomie with the people.

Governor Parnaik on Thursday visited the Eastern Air Command Headquarters at Shillong and had detailed deliberations with Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed his deep appreciation for the significant contribution of the Eastern Air Command in serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially those living in remote and inaccessible areas.

He commended the Indian Air Force for its vital role in ration-dropping operations, airlifting essential supplies, evacuating patients during medical emergencies, and providing timely assistance during natural disasters and other urgent situations.

He noted that such support has often been a lifeline for communities facing connectivity challenges due to the state's difficult terrain.

Emphasising the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) underscored the need to further strengthen the network of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) across the state.

He said that well-maintained ALGs are essential for national security, disaster response, improved connectivity, and the development of border areas.

The Governor also appreciated the initiative of organising the Inter-Advance Landing Ground Football Tournament, describing it as an effective platform for fostering goodwill and strengthening bonds between Air Warriors and local communities.

He expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of local youth and hoped that similar sporting events in other disciplines would be organised regularly to encourage talent and promote community engagement.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal Walia assured the Governor of the Indian Air Force's continued support to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirmed the Eastern Air Command's commitment to humanitarian assistance, emergency response, connectivity, and national security.