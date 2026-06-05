BJP Can Win 3Rd Seat Too: MP Minister On RS Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 5 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday fuelled speculation about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections by asserting that the ruling party could ensure victory even for a third candidate, should the central leadership decide to field one.

His remarks came a day after the BJP announced National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and senior state leader Rajnish Agrawal as its candidates for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. The Congress, meanwhile, has nominated former Lok Sabha MP and Congress Working Committee member Meenakshi Natarajan.

Addressing reporters in Indore, Vijayvargiya thanked the BJP leadership for the selections and said the party's national leadership had chosen two excellent candidates. He added:“These two will certainly win, but if the party decides on a third candidate, we will ensure their victory as well.”

He said both leaders had worked behind the scenes for the organisation for many years, and their nominations were recognition of their contributions.

The statement has drawn attention to the numerical strength of political parties in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. With a total of 230 seats, 58 MLAs are required in MP for a Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP has 165 and will be left with 49 surplus votes, which it can put in for a third candidate.

Congress's effective strength is 62 MLAs, four more than it needs to send Meenakshi Natarajan to the Rajya Sabha. However, if 10 Congress MLAs' votes are declared invalid or they abstain, the BJP's third candidate could win. One Assembly seat is with the Bharatiya Adivasi Party.

Political observers believe Vijayvargiya's remarks indicate that the BJP is keeping its options open even though the numbers currently favour a two-BJP, one-Congress outcome. If a third BJP candidate is fielded, the election could become more competitive, with surplus votes, abstentions, and preference transfers becoming more significant.

For now, the BJP has officially named only two candidates. However, Vijayvargiya's comments have ensured that speculation over a possible contest for the third Rajya Sabha seat remains alive as the nomination deadline approaches.