AI In Financial Services Market To Reach USD 166.73 Billion By 2035 As Banks Accelerate Fraud Detection And Automation Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. AI in Financial Services Market is Projected to Reach $66.69 Billion by 2035, While Europe is Expected to Hit $46.18 Billion, Driven by Rapid Adoption of Machine Learning, Rising Fraud Losses Exceeding $5 Trillion Globally, Expanding Regulatory Compliance Needs, and Large-Scale AI Integration Across Banking and Fintech Ecosystems

Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Financial Services Market

The global AI in financial services market is expanding at a fast pace as financial institutions are deploying AI to automate processes, improve fraud detection, enhance customer service and improve investment decision-making at a pace and scale that human analyst teams cannot match.









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Fraud Loss Reduction Delivering Measurable AI ROI and LLM Deployment to Boost Market Growth Globally

The most commercially irresistible driver of growth in the AI in financial services market is the reduction of quantifiable fraud loss. The annual cost of global financial fraud is more than USD 5 trillion. AI detection systems that can demonstrate even fractional percentages of reduction in fraud loss provide financial returns that eclipse the cost of implementation. This ROI calculation supports AI investment as a hedge against economic cycle variation as reduction in fraud loss directly enhances financial institution profitability without the need for revenue growth. Every basis point of fraud rate improvement yields measurable earnings improvement, which is visible at the board level and sustains commitment to technology investment.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Machine Learning segment dominated the AI in Financial Services Market with approximately 46.00% share in 2025 as its commercial primacy reflects ML's decades of production deployment in credit scoring, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. NLP is the fastest-growing technology at approximately 18.90% CAGR as generative AI's commercial maturation has created viable NLP applications across financial services.

By Application

Fraud Detection & Prevention segment dominated the AI in Financial Services Market with approximately 28.00% share in 2025 due to the quantifiable and immediate financial return that AI-powered fraud prevention delivers. Regulatory Compliance segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of approximately 19.80% during the forecast period due to the scope and complexity of financial regulation continue expanding across Basel IV, DORA, MiFID II reporting, AML/KYC requirements, and ESG disclosure obligations.

By Deployment

On-Premise segment dominated the AI in Financial Services Market with approximately 57.00% share in 2025 due to the financial services' regulatory requirements, data sovereignty obligations, and cybersecurity standards globally. Cloud-Based segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of approximately 18.20% during the forecast period as cloud platforms' AI infrastructure, pre-trained model availability, and consumption-based pricing create compelling economics for financial services applications that do not process regulated personal financial data.

By Size of Financial Institution

Large Enterprises segment dominated the AI in Financial Services Market with approximately 69.00% share in 2025 due to the direct relationship between institutional scale and AI deployment advantage. SMEs segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of approximately 19.40% during the forecast period as the AI-as-a-service model is making enterprise-grade financial AI commercially accessible to community banks, credit unions, insurance brokers, and wealth management firms globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global AI in financial services market in 2025 with around 40% of global revenues. North American revenues are about 87.4% of U.S. revenues. The largest financial institutions in the world, the most sophisticated fintech ecosystem, and the most advanced regulatory framework for AI model risk governance together set the commercial leadership of the U.S. market.

The U.S. AI in financial services market was valued at approximately USD 14.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 66.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16.11%. The U.S. is the world's largest AI in financial services market. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America collectively invest billions annually in AI across fraud prevention, trading, compliance, and customer service.

The Europe AI in financial services market is estimated to be USD 10.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.56%. Europe is a sophisticated AI in financial services market where the EU AI Act risk classification of AI credit scoring and insurance pricing models, GDPR's automated decision-making constraints under Article 22, and DORA's operational resilience requirements create a compliance-conscious AI deployment environment that prioritizes explainability and governance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional AI in financial services market, driven by China's fintech ecosystem scale, India's digital financial services transformation, and incumbent banking sector AI modernization in Japan and South Korea. Revenues in the Asia Pacific region are about 44.8% of those in China, thanks to Alibaba's Ant Group, Tencent's WeChat Pay ecosystem and the scale of AI deployment in the domestic banking sector, which reaches 1.4 billion consumers. Their digital financial data is the largest AI training dataset in any country's financial market.

Key Players :



JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce

Oracle

SAP

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Nuance Communications

FICO

SAS Institute

Temenos

Thought Machine

Featurespace

Behavox Kensho Technologies

Recent Developments:

2024: JPMorgan Chase expanded its COiN contract intelligence platform and deployed IndexGPT AI financial advisory in 2024, using LLMs to process financial agreements at a rate equivalent to 360,000 man-hours of legal analysis annually and deliver AI-powered investment recommendations to retail customers.

2025: Goldman Sachs expanded its GS AI Platform in 2025 with LLM-powered equity research summarisation, regulatory filing analysis, and internal knowledge management tools, reducing analyst information retrieval time by an estimated 40% across investment banking and asset management divisions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



AI Adoption & Digital Transformation Metrics – helps you understand AI deployment trends across banking, insurance, and capital markets, highlighting digital transformation maturity across financial institutions.

Fraud Detection & Risk Intelligence Analysis – helps you evaluate the adoption of AI-driven fraud detection, AML monitoring, real-time transaction analysis, and credit risk assessment solutions.

AI Investment & Technology Spending Trends – helps you identify investment patterns in generative AI, advanced analytics, cloud infrastructure, and emerging FinTech AI innovations.

Customer Experience & Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess the impact of AI chatbots, virtual assistants, process automation, and personalized financial services on customer engagement and productivity.

Responsible AI & Regulatory Compliance Analysis – helps you understand AI governance adoption, compliance automation trends, explainable AI implementation, and data privacy requirements across financial institutions. Competitive Landscape & Innovation Benchmarking – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI capabilities, technology investments, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and recent developments.

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