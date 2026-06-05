Moscow Backs Comprehensive U.S.-Iran Agreement, Reaffirms Readiness To Mediate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, June 5 (Petra)-- The Kremlin on Friday reiterated Russia's strong support for a comprehensive agreement between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the importance of restoring stability in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly supports efforts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

"President Putin strongly supports the achievement of an agreement between the United States and Iran," Peskov said, noting that the Russian leader has repeatedly expressed Moscow's willingness to serve as a mediator to help facilitate dialogue between the two sides.

Peskov added that such an agreement would contribute to restoring stability in the region and help mitigate the political and economic repercussions of the recent conflict between the two countries.

Russia has consistently advocated diplomatic solutions to regional disputes and has offered to assist in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting long-term stability in the Middle East.

//Petra// MF