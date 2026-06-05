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Uzbekistan, Malaysia Advance Talks On Expanding Co-Op Across Key Sectors

Uzbekistan, Malaysia Advance Talks On Expanding Co-Op Across Key Sectors


2026-06-05 09:10:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbayeva, met with Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah bin Illias to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Senate.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the development of friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia and noted the positive momentum in cooperation across a range of sectors.

They highlighted that active and trust-based political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries in recent years has contributed to elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in investment, interregional partnerships, education, science, innovation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

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Trend News Agency

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