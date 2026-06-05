Uzbekistan, Malaysia Advance Talks On Expanding Co-Op Across Key Sectors
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the development of friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia and noted the positive momentum in cooperation across a range of sectors.
They highlighted that active and trust-based political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries in recent years has contributed to elevating bilateral relations to a new level.
The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in investment, interregional partnerships, education, science, innovation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.--
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