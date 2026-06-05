First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Azerbaijan National Team On European Minifootball Title

The post reads: ((I congratulate the National Minifootball Team of Azerbaijan that gained the victory in the European Championship with the best wishes of sound health, strength, energy and newer victories and achievements to all members of our national team!))

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