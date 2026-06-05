Great Atlantic Resources Provides Update On Drills Of Massive Sulphides At Optioned Pilley's Island Project
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|PI-26-001
|593296
|5485437
|255
|-45
|187.00
|PI-26-002
|593269
|5485422
|75
|-45
|199.00
|PI-26-003
|593269
|5485422
|75
|-65
|199.00
|PI-26-004
|593269
|5485422
|90
|-45
|151.00
|PI-26-005
|593281
|5485460
|255
|-45
|352.00
Table 2: Mineralized interval descriptions (reported by HM Exploration).
|Hole_ID
|From_m
|To_m
|Length_m
|Comments
|PI-26-001
|10.74
|12.70
|1.96
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-001
|12.70
|13.30
|0.60
|Clast-dominated debris zones consisting of sub-rounded to angular fragments of massive sulphide (~85% of intercept) composed of Cpy + Py ± Sph ± Gn suspended in interstitial fine-grained disseminated sulphides (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-001
|13.30
|16.56
|3.26
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-001
|51.48
|52.50
|1.02
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock
|PI-26-001
|52.50
|53.31
|0.81
|Clast-dominated debris zones consisting of sub-rounded to sub angular fragments of massive sulphide (~85% of intercept) composed of Cpy + Py ± Sph ± Gn suspended in interstitial fine-grained disseminated sulphides (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-001
|53.31
|57.75
|4.44
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|
|
|
|
|PI-26-002
|10.00
|12.51
|2.51
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-002
|12.51
|13.00
|0.49
|Clast-dominated debris zones consisting of sub-rounded to sub angular fragments of massive sulphide (~85% of intercept) composed of Cpy + Py ± Sph ± Gn suspended in interstitial fine-grained disseminated sulphides (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-002
|13.00
|18.00
|5.00
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|
|
|
|
|PI-26-005
|14.00
|16.33
|2.33
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-005
|16.33
|17.26
|0.93
|Clast-dominated debris zones consisting of sub-rounded to angular fragments of massive sulphide (~85% of intercept) composed of Cpy + Py ± Sph ± Gn suspended in interstitial fine-grained disseminated sulphides (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-005
|17.26
|18.00
|0.74
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|PI-26-005
|34.04
|41.02
|6.98
|Matrix-dominated debris flow composed of fragments of sub-rounded to angular clasts of massive sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and felsic ± mafic lithic fragments suspended in a matrix of fine-grained sulphide (Py + Cpy ± Sph ± Gn) and milled felsic ± mafic rock.
|
|
|
|
Geology & Mineralization (as stated by HM Exploration)
The Property is located within the Notre Dame Subzone of the Dunnage Tectonostratigraphic Zone. Of note, most of the Property is underlain by Ordovician submarine volcanic rocks of the Roberts Arm Group which is regionally identified as part of a mature arc sequence referred to as the Buchans-Roberts Arm Belt that also hosts the historic Buchans mine (after Dunning et Al., 1987). Mineralization occurs as lower grade (Spencer's Dock); medium grade (Old Mines); and high grade (3B-Zone/Clifford Jones) deposits that are of both sub-seafloor replacement and exhalative varieties. The deposits are often flanked by extensive chlorite, sericite, silica, K-feldspar and epidote alteration often observed in bimodal-felsic VMS systems. The Spencer's Dock area displays sericite/silica alteration that generally increases in intensity near mineralized zones, while the 3B/Old Mine areas display sericite/silica alteration that is abundant but less widespread and is more intense when proximal to mineralized zones (after Kerr, 1996).
VMS deposits are a globally significant source of copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold. The Property's geology shares key characteristics with known Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (" VMS ") districts in Newfoundland, including the past producing Buchans, Ming and Rambler Mines, supporting the exploration potential of the Property.
Figure 2: Regional map of Newfoundland displaying the location of the Property and other significant mineral exploration and mining projects in Newfoundland – Canada.
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About Lewis Pilley's Project (as stated by HM Exploration)
The Property is road accessible and situated approximately twenty-five (25) km east of the town of Springdale, approximately fifty-five (55) km southeast of Firefly Metals' Green Bay Project and approximately one hundred fifty (150) km from the Pine Cove Mill and Port by way of major roads (Please see Figure 2).
The Property has a long history of mining and exploration dating back to the late 1800s when the Pilley's Island Pyrite Company Ltd. produced approximately 450,000 tonnes of massive pyritic ore from the Pilley's Island Mine-Old Mines (after Kerr, 1996).
The Property hosts a cluster of VMS systems and prospects with demonstrated high-grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag+/-Au intersections. Mineralization is typical bimodal-felsic VMS, with both massive sulphide and sulphide-clast breccias (Thurlow, 1996). The geological setting is directly analogous to the Buchans camp (Thurlow, 1996), and the presence of sulphide-clast breccias is a strong vector toward proximal massive sulphide lenses.
Most of the historic showings that fall within the extents of the Property have not seen systematic exploration. Many of the historic drill holes were shallow and drilled in a vertical orientation limiting the geological knowledge of the extents of the underlying lithology and mineralization. Work is being planned to validate historic assay results as well as collect new data from the 3B-Zone, Clifford Jones (Bull Road) Extension, Bouzanne Shaft, Henderson, Mansfield and Pilley's Cove Showings.
Sampling, Preparation & QA/QC (as stated by HM Exploration)
Drill collar locations were determined from hand-held GPS (NAD83-Zone 21N) and the drill rig was aligned using a Reflex TN-14 Gyrocompass alignment tool. All samples are given a unique sample ID and number and shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. (403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL), a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of HM Exploration and Great Atlantic. Analytical methods include ICP-OES (34 element) with four-acid digestion, Au Fire Assay (30g) with AA finish, and Ore Grade Assay (multi-acid digestion) with AA finish. HM Exploration inserts standard, blank, and duplicate samples as part of its standard QA/QC procedures.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure (as stated by HM Exploration)
Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 1000359) is CEO and Director of HM Exploration, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this news release. Verification included review of drill logs, sample tags, chain of custody procedures and analytical protocols. No limitations were noted during the verification process.
References
Dunning, G.R., Kean, B.F., Thurlow, J.G and Swinden, H.S. (1987): Geochronology of the Buchans, Roberts Arm and Victoria Lake Groups and Mansfield Cove Complex, Newfoundland. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences, Volume 24, pages 1175-1184.
Kerr, A. (1996) New perspectives on the stratigraphy, volcanology, and structure of the island-arc volcanic rocks in the Ordovician Roberts Arm Group, Notre Dame Bay. In Current Research, Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources, Geological Survey, Report 96-1, pages 283-310.
Thurlow, J.G (1996): Geology of a newly discovered cluster of blind massive sulphide deposits, Pilley's Island, central Newfoundland. In Current Research, Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources, Geological Survey, Report 96-1, pages 181- 189.
David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release. Great Atlantic has not verified sulphide bearing drill core intervals stated in this news release.
On Behalf of the board of directors
"Christopher R. Anderson"
Mr. Christopher R. Anderson
President CEO Director
604-488-3900
Investor Relations:
1-416-628-1560
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