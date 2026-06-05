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Keel Infrastructure Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:35 AM EST - Keel Infrastructure Corp.: Announced that it has priced its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% convertible senior notes due 2032. Keel Infrastructure Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.24.
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