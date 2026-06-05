Jackson Wealth Management Selects Carson Group For Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Neb, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $58 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Jackson Wealth Management, which selected Carson Group as its strategic partner as the firm enters the next phase of growth and expansion. The Lake Mary, Fla.-based firm manages over $1.1 billion in client assets and joins Carson from Osaic, transitioning as an integrated Carson Wealth office.

Founded in 1992 by George P. Jackson, CFP®, CPA, CFA, MBA, CLU, ChFC, CMT, Jackson Wealth Management is a premier wealth management firm recognized for its deep experience in tax, investment management and sophisticated planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. Built over three decades, the firm operates with a family office approach, delivering highly customized, multi-disciplinary advice tailored to complex client needs.

Jackson Wealth Management selected Carson Group after a comprehensive evaluation of strategic partners, choosing a platform that would expand capabilities, strengthen long-term growth potential and enhance the firm's ability to serve multi-generational client relationships-while preserving its independent culture and high-touch client experience. George Jackson will continue to lead the firm and remain actively engaged in client relationships and strategic direction.

“George has built a highly respected independent advisory firm and earned the trust of his clients through a disciplined, relationship-driven approach to planning, which makes this team an ideal fit for the Carson Wealth community,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“It's clear that George has been highly intentional in every aspect of this decision, and we are honored that he chose Carson as the platform to support the next chapter of his firm's evolution. Carson brings together a network of practitioners and in-house experts across tax, estate and investment management to help advisors and their teams enhance the client experience and grow with purpose.”

Jackson Wealth Management has grown steadily for more than 30 years, anchored by longstanding client relationships and a reputation for disciplined, comprehensive planning. The team includes wealth advisors Michael McGahan and Yulia Dance, CFP®, CPA, CFA, M.Acc, along with a highly experienced support staff, and is positioned for continued expansion under a multi-generational leadership structure.

“As we looked ahead to the next chapter of our firm, it was important to align with a partner that could expand what we deliver to clients while respecting what we've built,” said Jackson.“We chose Carson because of its depth of resources, integrated planning capabilities and long-term platform strength. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver institutional-quality investment solutions, advanced tax and estate planning, and expanded family office services-while preserving the independence, culture and client-first philosophy that define our firm. It positions us to grow more effectively and serve clients across generations.”

The partnership further strengthens Jackson Wealth Management's ability to scale deliberately while maintaining its boutique, client-centered model, supported by Carson's national platform, integrated technology and in-house expertise across planning, tax and investment management.

“George has built an exceptional foundation and surrounded himself with a talented next generation of advisors who are deeply committed to their clients and the future of the business,” said Michael Belluomini, Carson Group's senior vice president of Mergers and Acquisitions.“Jackson Wealth Management is exactly the type of firm we look to partner with-established, high-integrity and deeply committed to client outcomes. Our role is to amplify that success and provide the platform to accelerate what comes next. We're excited to support the Jackson Wealth team as they build the next chapter of their business with Carson.”

This acquisition further expands Carson's presence in the Southeast and reflects its continued momentum in partnering with elite advisory firms nationwide that are seeking scale, capability expansion and long-term strategic alignment.

Jackson Wealth Management becomes Carson's 46th integrated office. Turkey Hill Management served as exclusive M&A advisor to Jackson Wealth Management on the transaction.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $58 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit .

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

CONTACT: Carson Group...