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LITGRID AB Presentation To Investors At The CEO Meets Investors Event


2026-06-05 09:01:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Andrius Šemeškevičius, CEO of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), the Lithuanian electricity transmission operator, presented the Company's results on June 4th, 2026, at Nasdaq Baltic organized event CEO Meets Investors.

For more information:

Jurga Eivaitė, Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977...

Attachment

  • 2026 05 25 Litgrid vadovo pristatymas investuotojams

MENAFN05062026004107003653ID1111216557



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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